By Trend

The negotiations between Russia and India on some military and technical cooperation deals vital for ensuring India’s defense capability and national security are at the final stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Thursday, Trend reports referring to TASS.

The diplomat who spoke at the 3rd Russia-India forum of the heads of research centers said that during the visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi in October this year a major contract had been signed for the delivery of S-400 air defense missile systems to India.

"Some other major deals crucial for ensuring India’s defense capability and national security are at the concluding stage," the diplomat said, noting that "Russia is the first and the sole power in many areas, which shares the most advanced military technologies with India."

The contract for the delivery of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India was signed during the visit by Russian leader Putin to India on October 5.

Under the contract worth an equivalent of over $5 billion, India is expected to get five regiment sets of S-400 systems. Settlements under the contract will be made in rubles. As a source in military and diplomatic circles said, India will get all the five S-400 regiments by the spring of 2023.

In November, Russia also signed contracts with India on the delivery of four Project 11356 frigates. Under the deal, two frigates will be built at Russia’s Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast and the other two will be constructed at India’s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). Head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov earlier said that the first Project 11356 frigates for India will be built in Russia within three years.

