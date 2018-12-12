By Trend

Turkmen Deputy Minister Ogulhajat Ishangulyev has been appointed acting Minister of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing a presidential decree released Dec. 12.

Former minister of textile industry, Nepes Gaylyev, has been dismissed from this position for serious work-related shortcomings.

More than one million tons of cotton are grown annually in Turkmenistan, and this serves as a raw material base for the development of the textile industry.

The textile industry of Turkmenistan is represented by a wide range of exported products - from cotton fiber and yarn to finished garments and knitwear, which are produced by the largest textile complexes in Central Asia, located in the capital and in all regions of the country.

A significant part of the products of Turkmenistan supplied abroad are home textiles, sportswear and jeans, produced under the world-famous trademarks IKEA, Puma, Walmart, Lidl, Bershka, Pool & Bear, River Island, Cosco.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz