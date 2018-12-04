By Trend

The Turkmen parliament has adopted the draft law “On State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2019”, Turkmen media reported.

In general, the revenues of the state budget will be 83,868.3 million manats in 2019, and the expenditures are planned in the same amount.

The revenue part of the budget will be formed mainly at the expense of oil and gas, chemical, electric power and construction spheres. The agro-industrial complex, the sphere of transport and communications, the textile and food industries will be further developed.

The implementation of large-scale government programs, including those on the complex industrialization of regions, increasing volumes of import-substitution and export production, strengthening the private sector of the economy - all of this will also ensure a steady increase in budget revenues, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The budget envisages funds to raise the wages of workers, as well as pensions and government benefits, student scholarships by 10 percent. In case of a budget deficit, the sources of funding will include those from government borrowing and (or) the remaining budget balances in accordance with the legislation of Turkmenistan.

