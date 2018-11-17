By Trend

On Friday November 16, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon received Mr. Cyril Muller, Vice-President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia, news.tj reports.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, Rahmon expressed gratitude to the World Bank for understanding of the importance of the Roghun hydroelectric power project for Tajikistan.

Mr. Muller arrived in Tajikistan to attend the ceremony of introducing the first unit of the Roghun hydroelectric power plant (HPP) into operation.

Recall, in response to the request of the bordering countries and especially Uzbekistan, the World Bank has financed the Techno-Economic Assessment Study (TEAS) conducted by consortium of Coyne et Bellier, Electroconsult and IPA Energy + Water Economics, and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) conducted by Poyry. The ESIA was published on June 16, 2014 and the TEAS in July 2014. Overall, the ESIA stated that “Most impacts are rather small and easily mitigated, if mitigation is required at all.” and that “There is no impact of the category “strong negative, mitigation not possible,” which would have to be considered as a no-go for the project.”

Cyril Muller joined the World Bank’s Europe and Central Asia region as Vice President on 1 July 2015.

Previously, from 2011 to 2015, he was Vice President for External and Corporate Relations. Prior to that, he was the Director for Banking and Debt Management in the World Bank Treasury, responsible for modernizing the financial products available to member countries and providing public debt management advisory services.

From 2005 to 2010, he served as the World Bank’s Special Representative for Europe, based in Paris. His main responsibilities were managing the dialogue with European governments and institutions.

Muller has held a range of positions across the World Bank since 1991, with an external break in service from 2000-2005. He holds economics degrees from Neuchatel University in Switzerland and New York University.

