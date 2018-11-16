By Trend

A member of Iranian Parliament Abolfazl Musavi Biuki believes that under the present circumstances, with Japan exempted from Washington’s oil sanctions, Iran can easily benefit from this situation, by purchasing planes in exchange for oil, and renew its aviation fleet, ICANA reported.

Musavi Biuki said that government is currently focused on buying new airliners, no longer planning to consider used ones.

The parliament member added that as per Iran Civil Aviation Organization’s new approach toward renewal of the air transport fleet, certainly all countries and airliner producers will be taken into consideration when making the call to properly equip and renew the fleet.

He pointed to the fact that at the moment most of the fleet is old and in bad shape, so government and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development should reequip both passenger and cargo airliner fleets.

He mentioned the government’s planning and negotiations to purchase airliners from foreign companies such as the Chinese ARJ, Japanese Mitsubishi, and even the Russian Sukhoi.

"The airliner fleet has up until now provided supplies from the Eastern Bloc; however, Russian planes failed to yield favorable results, leaving unpleasant memories of used Tupolevs in people’s and officials’ minds," said Musavi Biuki.

The main criterion for buying planes is their quality; therefore, officials should take all conditions and priorities into account when negotiating with other countries, he concluded.

