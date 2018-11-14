By Trend

An Iranian official has ruled out rumors of ban on cargo export from UAE to Iran due to pressures of US re-imposed sanctions.

"There is no prohibition, restriction or commodity separation between Iran and the UAE, export and import are in progress according to the previous procedures," ILNA reported quoting Director General of the Port Division of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Ravanbakhsh Behzadian as saying.

"The rumors have not been confirmed on the official Iranian customs website, and the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Customs Administration did not confirm it," he said.

According to the official, the trade between Iran and the UAE is currently is in place.

"It's possible that someone has issued this news and maybe it was about specific problem concerning the vessel of a cargo owners that led to ban of their cargo from Emirates to Iran," said Behzadian.

"Currently there is no problem or ban on import of cargos from Emirates ports to Iran, while Iran export to the UAE continues without limitations," he said.

The UAE imported about 126,000 bpd of Iranian condensate through the first nine months of 2018, up from 102,000 bpd in 2017, according to cFlow data.

