It is proposed to restructure the National Air Company "Uzbekistan Airways" OJSC in Uzbekistan, Gazeta.uz reported.

The draft presidential decree on measures to promote tourism in Uzbekistan in the period up to 2025 has been published on the portal for discussion of draft legal and regulatory documents.

The measures for development of the national civil aviation system are proposed in the draft decree.

In particular, the authors of the decree propose restructuring the national air company into several competing companies that would allow for dividing duties between the areas of aviation, management of airports and the aviation regulatory body.

Also, the measures will be taken to improve the competitiveness of the national air company, in particular by improving the service, quality and quantity of multimedia services in various languages ​​on board, by organizing the serving of national dishes, by conducting a more flexible pricing policy, by expanding the use of online services for booking and buying of air tickets.

Uzbekistan plans to increase the number of foreign airline companies operating regular flights to and from regions of the country by introducing the "Open Skies" regime on the territory of some international airports of the country with the involvement of low-cost airline companies.

These measures will help increase the competitiveness of the national air company and to increase the flow of foreign tourists, as well as to reduce the tariffs for air transport services, the draft decree reads.

