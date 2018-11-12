By Trend

From January to September 2018, 350,000 tourists from Russia visited Uzbekistan, which is 1.3 times more than during the same period last year, Podrobno.uz reported.

The data was announced at the presentation of the tourist potential of the country in Russia's Novosibirsk.

"In the first nine months of this year, the total number of visitors in the country increased to 3.9 million. The number of tourists from Russia for just nine months reached about 350,000 people. Last year, this figure equaled to 270,000," RIA Novosti quoted the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Russia Botirjon Asadov as saying.

Over the past year, 1.9 million tourists arrived in the country.

The ambassador believes this is a merit of the State Tourism Development Committee of Uzbekistan, which has launched an active work to attract tourists: only in January-September of this year, more than 190 new tour operators started working in the country, while as recently as in 2017, there were only 128 tour operators.

---

