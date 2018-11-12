By Trend

At least five members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group have been eliminated as part of the anti-terrorist operation in northern Iraq, the Turkish General staff said in a message Nov. 12.

The operation to eliminate the terrorists has been carried out in Zap and Haftanin districts, the message says.

On Nov. 11, Turkish Armed Forces eliminated 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

