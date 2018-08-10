By Trend

National air carrier Uzbekistan Airways will start regular flights on the Tashkent-Vladivostok-Tashkent route from Sept. 15, 2018, the Uzbek company announced.

According to the information, the regular passenger flights between Tashkent and Vladivostok will be performed once a week.

Uzbekistan Airways noted that only charter flights had been previously carried out in this direction.

Flights will be performed on comfortable Boeing-767 airplanes on Saturdays.

It was earlier reported that the Russian airline Aeroflot has increased the frequency of flights on the Moscow-Tashkent-Moscow route from August 2018.

The airline started carrying out two additional flights on Mondays and Saturdays.

Another Russian air carrier Ural Airlines has resumed the regular flights on the Moscow (Domodedovo) - Karshi (Uzbekistan) route from the Aug. 1.

Ural Airlines has also launched a new regular Sochi-Tashkent flight since July 18.

