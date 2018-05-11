By Trend

Turkey will continue to trade with Iran without violating the requirements of the UN, said Turkish Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci, Turkish media reported May 11.

"The US decision on sanctions against Iran is an opportunity for Turkey. I will continue to trade with Iran, observing the terms of UN resolutions," the minister said.

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on six people associated, according to Washington, with the Corps of "Guardians of the Islamic Revolution" of Iran, as well as against three companies related to the IRGC.

This decision followed after President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington would withdraw from the JCPOA (Joint comprehensive action plan).

