Minister of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic Zhamshitbek Kalilov, in the framework of his participation in the International Forum "The Great Silk Road - Towards New Development Borders" in Ashgabat, met with acting Minister of Road Transport of Turkmenistan Garaev Jumageldy, the press service of the Ministry of Transport reported.

During the meeting, acting Minister of Road Transport of Turkmenistan informed the delegation from Kyrgyzstan about the ongoing work of the Ministry on the development of road transport, the construction of high-speed motorways, the implementation of sustainable and safe operation of road transport and the proper maintenance of the road network in order to meet the needs of the economy and the population of Turkmenistan in road transport.

The sides discussed the state of bilateral relations in the field of road transport, the transportation of goods, the exchange of forms of permits for transportation and the transit of goods between the two countries.

Kalilov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic adheres to the development of multi-vector transport infrastructure, including the development of transport corridors.

On the same day, the Minister of Transport and Road of the Kyrgyz Republic met with Director General of the Turkmen Airlines Dovran Saburov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations in the field of civil aviation. The Kyrgyz Minister noted that the Ministry is taking measures to develop civil aviation by liberalizing the air transportation market and modernizing the airports of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The minister also noted that the opening of direct air communication between the cities of Bishkek and Ashgabat will give a new impetus to the two states to deepen bilateral relations of trade, economic and tourist spheres.

Director General of Turkmen Airlines Dovran Saburov noted that the participation of the Kyrgyz delegation headed by the Minister of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic in the International Forum "The Great Silk Road - to new development milestones" means that Kyrgyzstan attaches special importance to the development of bilateral cooperation with the states of the Organization of Economic Commonwealth (ECO) on the development of transport, including in the field of civil aviation.

The head of Turkmen Airlines stressed that the opening of direct flights between the two countries will give the two countries the opportunity to develop in trade and economic, transport and logistics and tourism and other areas.

During the meeting, the sides agreed to continue to conduct appropriate work between the aviation authorities of the two countries on the early opening of flights between the two states.

