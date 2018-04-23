Trend:

About 340,000 tons of aluminium ingots were produced in Iran in the last fiscal year, ended March 2018, according to the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The country’s three leading companies (Iranian Aluminium Company (IRALCO), Al-Mahdi Aluminum Corporation (AAC) and Hormozal produce 337,608 tons of aluminium ingots in the 12-month period, which is 1 percent less year-on-year.

Meanwhile Iran’s annual aluminium demand stands at about 500,000 tons.

Iran’s aluminium ingot production capacity stands at 487,000 tons per year. The figure is planned to reach 780,000 tons by 2020 and 1.2 million tons by 2025.

Over 240,167 tons of alumina powder was also produced in the country during the 12-month period, according to the report.

The figure indicates a rise by 2 percent more year-on-year.

Alumina is a refined version of the raw ore bauxite. It is typically used to make aluminium, but in its high purity or 'chemical grade' form, it has non-metal applications that have sensitive military uses.

During the last calendar month of last fiscal year (Feb. 20-March 20), Iran’s alumina powder output was 19,367 tons.

The country’s aluminium ingot production amounted to 18,300 tons in the one-month period.

Iran's proven mineral reserves stand at 37 billion tons.

There are over 10,000 mines in the country out of which about 6,000 are actively engaged in production and rest remains idle.

The county’s annual output from its mines stands at 400 million tons and construction materials account for 60 percent of the total output.

Exploratory operations in aluminium and iron ore mines are the top priorities of Iran’s Industry, Mines, and Trade Ministry for making investments.

Aluminium and iron mines are also among the top four discovery priorities.

