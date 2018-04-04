By Trend

Turkmenistan adheres to the principles of positive neutrality and strictly complies with the provisions of the military doctrine, which is of exclusively defensive nature, the Turkmen president, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Turkmen Armed Forces Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a session of the country’s State Security Council, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported April 4.

Secretary of the State Security Council, Turkmen Defense Minister Yaylym Berdiyev reported on the practical steps being taken to strengthen the country’s defense power and modernize the material and technical base of all types of troops.

The Turkmen president stressed the importance of coordinating the design of plans for the further development of the Armed Forces, as well as the combat and mobilization training of military formations, the report said.

---

