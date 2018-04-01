By Trend

Turkey condemns Greece's decision to include the disputed islands of Imia (Kardak) in the Aegean Sea in the EU Natura 2000 environmental program, official representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy said.

He added that in general, Turkey has no objections to the implementation of the EU's environmental programs, but Greece is trying to use them in its own interests.

"Turkey's attitude to Greece's policy regarding the implementation of EU’s environmental programs, including the Natura 2000 program, was brought to the attention of the European Commission in 1998," Aksoy said.

He stressed that "there is no doubt that the Kardak islands belong to Turkey and this issue is not subject to discussion".

---

