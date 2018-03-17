By Trend

Turkey and Iran can begin a joint military operation against the PKK terrorist organization, Turkish media reported citing diplomatic sources on March 16.

Reportedly, the parties can also carry out joint military operations against the terrorist organization PJAK, which basically operates at the intersection of Iranian, Iraqi and Turkish borders.

Exact date of the military operations against the PKK and PJAK has not been reported.

Earlier it was reported that Iraq and Turkey agreed on a joint operation against the PKK in the north of Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

