By Trend

An exhibition and conference timed to the 10th anniversary of establishment of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan will be held March 17-18, Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

The businessmen working in such spheres as industry, agriculture, construction and building materials, processing industry, food industry, transport, logistics, tourism, education, trade and services, will present their achievements.

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs founded the Rysgal joint-stock commercial bank, an entrepreneurship school and a newspaper.

Cooperation agreements have been recently signed between the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and business associations of Russia, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

---

