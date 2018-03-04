By Trend

At least 2,612 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria, the Turkish General Staff said in a message March 4.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

