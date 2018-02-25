By Trend

Iran Civil Aviation Organization has temporarily banned Aseman airlines form flying ATR planes after a plane produced by the Franco-Italian manufacturer ploughed into a mountain top in the Middle Eastern Country on Feb. 18.

Iran Civil Aviation Organization says ATR 200 and ATR 500 planes will resume flying after the investigations on the safety are completed.

Aseman Airlines' flight EP3704 with 66 people on board went missing on February 18 in Iran's Central Province. The rescue team located the wreckage from the ATR on Feb. 21 after three days of searching in a vast mountainous area in central Iran.

According to Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, seven French experts have already arrived in Tehran to participate in the investigation into the plane crash.

ATR earlier on Feb. 21 told Trend that the circumstances of the accident are unknown, so far.