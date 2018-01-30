By Trend

A ceremony for signing an agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on the provision of UN premises was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the ministry said in a message.

The ceremony was attended by heads of UNDP and UNICEF offices.

The Turkmen side stressed that one of the main directions of the foreign policy of neutral Turkmenistan is to expand cooperation with international organizations, according to the message.

In this aspect, the role of the strategic partnership of the country with the UN and its subunits was noted.

The sides noted successful joint projects and initiatives of Turkmenistan aimed at ensuring global peace, security and stability.

UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan Elena Panova expressed her gratitude to the Turkmen side for their constant support.

---

