By Trend

The number of mobile subscribers in Uzbekistan has increased by 1.4 million in 2017 compared to 2016 and amounted to 22.8 million people in January 2018.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications, there are 22,170 base stations in the country, whereas in early 2017 the number was 18,190.

The total number of Internet users in Uzbekistan in 2017 increased by more than a third and reached 20 million people. Furthermore, the speed of internet access increased to 104 megabits per second by January 2018.

Earlier, the president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed to increase the internet speed by at least four times and significantly reduce the prices for using internet traffic.

The level of coverage by digital television in the country reached 100 percent.

Presently, there are five operators on the mobile market of Uzbekistan. The GSM-standard is operated by LLC Unitel (daughter company of Vimpelcom Ltd), Coscom (daughter of the Scandinavian TeliaSonera) and Universal Mobile Systems, owned by the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan. JV "Rubicon Wireless Communication" works in the CDMA standard. JSC "Uzbektelecom", the national communication operator, through its branch "Uzmobail" provides cellular communication services in GSM and CDMA format.

The cost of using the subscriber number by cellular operators in Uzbekistan has been doubled - from 2,000 to 4,000 soums in early 2018.

(The official exchange rate for Jan. 27 is 8163.93 UZS / USD)

---

