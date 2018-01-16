By Trend

An Iranian minister has rejected rumors suggesting that the US had targeted the sunken Iranian oil tanker en route to South Korea.

Iran's Minister of Labor, Ali Rabiei, who was appointed by President Rouhani as the head of the committee to follow-up the Sanchi case (Sanchi oil tanker fire), has described the rumors as “sheer lie”, IRNA news agency reported.

Earlier an Iranian news website published a report suggesting that the US had fired a missile at the oil tanker claiming that the vessel was heading to North Korea.

According to Ali Rabiei, South Korea has confirmed that the cargo of the ship belonged to South Korea.

The Iranian oil tanker burning in the East China Sea sank a week after it collided with another vessel.

Tanker was carrying around 1 million barrels of ultra-light crude from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered CF Crystal freighter in the East China Sea on January 7.

