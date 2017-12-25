By Trend

Presentation of cars RAVON and buses ISUZU of UzAvtoprom, offered for production in Kyrgyzstan, took place in Bishkek, Kabar reports.

Before the official part of the event, the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments, which is the organizer of this event, held a special press conference. During the meeting with the journalists, the Agency Director, together with the management of the Uzavtosanoat JSC, told about the agreements reached between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in the field of engineering, as well as plans for their implementation.

At the press conference, the sides noted that in 2017 the relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reached a qualitatively new level, as evidenced by the mutual visits of the two heads of state and the establishment of direct ties between the parliaments, ministries and departments of the two countries.

The parties also indicated that the development of industry, including the automobile industry, is one of the priorities of state policy, since it serves as the creation of a large number of jobs, the development of exports and the image of the country in the international community. At the same time, it is important to take into account the considerable experience of colleagues from Uzbekistan in the creation and development of the automotive industry and the intention to exchange experience between the two countries.

At the official part of the event, representatives of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the leadership of the Uzavtosanoat JSC delivered welcoming speech, where they stressed the importance of the agreements reached and expressed confidence in their successful implementation. Further the participants were presented the cars and buses.

---

