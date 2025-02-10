Azernews.Az

U.S. Energy Department reveals Azerbaijan’s energy milestones for 2025

10 February 2025 14:21 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan’s confirmed oil reserves have reached 7 billion barrels as of January 1, 2025, while its gas reserves stand at an impressive 60 trillion cubic feet, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, Azernews reports.

