Ambassador: Azerbaijan's natural gas supplies to Bulgaria reach 2 billion cubic meters

25 January 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's natural gas supplies to Bulgaria have increased significantly in 2024, reaching 2 billion cubic meters, as stated by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, Huseyn Huseynov, in an interview with NOVA TV, Azernews reports. The increase in supply follows Bulgaria's energy crisis, with Azerbaijan stepping up its deliveries to meet the country's growing demand.

Huseynov explained that supplies initially rose from 1 billion cubic meters to 1.2 billion, then to 1.5 billion, and finally to 2 billion cubic meters by the end of 2023, effectively covering a significant portion of Bulgaria's natural gas needs.

The ambassador also highlighted Azerbaijan's pivotal role in the European Union's gas supply, noting that the EU views Azerbaijan as a reliable partner. “We have confirmed that we are a reliable partner. In 2022, a 'Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy between the European Union, represented by the European Commission, and the Republic of Azerbaijan' was signed between Azerbaijan and the EU,” Huseynov emphasized. “Previously, it was planned to supply 10 billion cubic meters of gas to the European market annually through the Southern Gas Corridor, but taking into account the events taking place in Europe, we increased gas supplies and brought them to 13 billion cubic meters at the end of last year. We are already selling gas to 12 European countries.”

According to the diplomat, Azerbaijan considers Bulgaria to be a very important country for gas transit.