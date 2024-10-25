Global oil prices see marginal rise as Azeri Light declines
The trading of Azerbaijani oil contracts continues to reflect shifting market trends, as global benchmarks respond to recent pricing adjustments.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%