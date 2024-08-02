BTC pipeline transports 576 million tons of oil to date
In the first half of 2024, approximately $70.5 million was allocated for BTC operating expenses, while $17.7 million was spent on capital expenditures, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%