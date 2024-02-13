Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Europe

13 February 2024
Operational data from the Ministry of Energy for January 2024 says that Azerbaijan exported 1.1 bln m³ of natural gas to Europe in January this year, Azernews reports.

