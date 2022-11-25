Azerbaijani oil grows in price

25 November 2022 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by 12 cents on November 24 compared to the previous price, amounting to $86.9 per barrel, Trend reports on November 25 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 24 amounted to $83.58 per barrel, up by four cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $52.86 per barrel on November 24, increasing by 27 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by 17 cents compared to the previous price and made up $85.49 per barrel.

