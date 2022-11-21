Azernews.Az

Monday November 21 2022

Azerbaijan exports 22.6m tons of oil in Jan-Oct 22

21 November 2022 11:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan exported 22.6 million tons of oil worth $17.1 billion in January-October 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

