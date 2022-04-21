The Azerbaijani State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) revenues from the country’s major oil and gas fields amounted to $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022, SOFAZ has reported.

The Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields, which is the largest oil field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, accounted for $1.8 billion of this revenue.

The fund’s revenues from the Shah Deniz field, which is among the world’s largest gas-condensate fields, amounted to $359.1 million, including $62.4 million from condensate.

Moreover, revenues from the ACG block of fields amounted to $157.2 billion since 2001, while the revenues from the Shah Deniz field amounted to $4.9 billion since 2007.

The fund's revenues from the country’s major oil and gas fields amounted to $6.8 billion in 2021, with Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) accounting for $5.9 billion of this revenue and Shah Deniz for $884.7 million.

Established in 1999, SOFAZ is a sovereign wealth fund, which accumulates and preserves Azerbaijan’s oil and gas revenues for future generations.

The contract for the development of the ACG oil fields was signed on September 20, 1994, and entered force in December. The contract for the development of the ACG block was extended to 2050 in September 2017.

The shareholders in the ACG project are BP (operator, 30.37 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (9.57 percent), INPEX (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65 percent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 percent).

The contract on the development of the Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of the Shah Deniz project are BP (operator, 28.8 percent), TPAO (19 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), PETRONAS (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent), and NICO (10 percent).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz