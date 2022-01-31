By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 31.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $92.38 per barrel, having grown by 95 cents (one percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $94.66 per barrel, while the minimum price - $89.1.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $91.52 per barrel last week, up by 90 cents (one percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $93.72 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.27.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $87.17 per barrel last week, which is $1.04 (1.2 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $89.05 per barrel, while the minimum price - $84.21.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $90.62 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $1.13 (1.3 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $92.86 per barrel, while the minimum price - $87.52.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Jan. 24, 2022
|
Jan.25, 2022
|
Jan. 26, 2022
|
Jan. 27, 2022
|
Jan. 28, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$89.10
|
$91.16
|
$93.84
|
$93.17
|
$94.66
|
$92.38
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$88.27
|
$90.34
|
$92.98
|
$92.3
|
$93.72
|
$91.52
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$84.21
|
$86.22
|
$88.55
|
$87.86
|
$89.05
|
$87.17
|
Brent Dated
|
$87.52
|
$89.45
|
$92.02
|
$91.29
|
$92.86
|
$90.62
---
