By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.74 per barrel last week (from July 20 through July 24), which is 7 cents or 0.2 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $45.74 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.68 per barrel last week, which is 27 cents or 0.1 percent less compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $44.74 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.9.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.18 per barrel, which is 81 cents or 1.8 percent less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.33 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.23.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.13 per barrel, which is 6 cents or 0.1 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.13 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.39.

Oil grade/date July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 22, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF 44 45.74 44.67 45.14 44.17 44.74 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan 43.39 45.13 44.05 44.53 43.54 44.13 Urals (EX NOVO) 42.86 44.33 43.04 43.44 42.23 43.18 Brent Dated 43.15 44.74 43.47 44.14 42.9 43.68

---

