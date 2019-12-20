By Trend

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project is important for the entire region and has important economic significance for Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani expert in the filed of economy Vugar Bayramov told Trend within the video project entitled "PREZIDENT. Mustaqillik. Tahlukasizlik. Rifah".

“Azerbaijan will receive the revenues worth more than $100 billion thanks to the Southern Gas Corridor,” the expert said.

Bayramov added that this is important from the point of view of increasing the volume of currency obtained by the country and, in particular, foreign exchange earnings to the Azerbaijani energy sector from a new source.

“At the same time, the construction of this gas pipeline will strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in the region,” the expert said.

“One must not forget that from an economic point of view, Azerbaijan is the main partner of the EU and Russia,” Bayramov added. “Some 75 percent of the EU trade turnover in the South Caucasus accounts for Azerbaijan.”

“The implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project will also have a positive impact on Azerbaijan’s geopolitical and geo-economic position in the region,” the expert said. “Strengthening positions will help to expand opportunities for influencing the regional processes.”

