Azerbaijan’s Azerishig open joint stock company is currently completing the work to ensure the uninterrupted power supply in the country, Trend reports referring to the company.

During 10 months of this year, the reconstruction work was carried out in 32 villages (0.4 kW network). The consumers were fully provided with round-the-clock and high-quality power. By the end of the year, the reconstruction of the network will be completed in eight more villages.

Sekashan village of Azerbaijan’s Astara district was again supplied with electricity upon the Azerbaijani president’s order dated April 12, 2019.

In accordance with the decree, Azerishig company carried out the work to provide Digo, Grad and Sekashan villages of the Astara district with electricity. Two more remote settlements located in the mountainous part of the Astara district - Digo and Dolu villages - were also supplied with electricity.

The main responsibility of Azerishig company is to provide Azerbaijan and, in particuar, Baku city with uninterrupted and high-quality electricity, provide subscribers with high-quality services, reconstruct electric networks in accordance with international standards.

By guiding these principles, Azerishig carries out reconstruction and repair work. The new substations are being built. The transformer substations are being installed and cable lines are being laid.

Special measures are being taken for the convenience of the population of the city and turning of Baku into one of the leading cities in the world.

