Italian Saipem oil and gas company is pursuing new opportunities in Azerbaijan, the company said in its statement for Trend following the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum held in Baku.

"In continuous cooperation with our partner Bos Shelf we are pursuing new opportunities in the country such as the development of the Absheron Project, now in bid phase," said the company.

"Saipem and Azerbaijan have had a long and successful history of cooperation, in large part thanks to the open and constructive approach of the national institutions of both countries.

"We have been continuously present in Azerbaijan, which today has become a key country of operations for Saipem.

"In addition to our work on the Shah Deniz upstream development, we are also active along the whole value chain to bring Azerbaijani gas into Europe.

"We are involved in the construction and commissioning of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion project in Azerbaijan and Georgia, the SCPX project, and we have been awarded the contract for the installation of the offshore section of the TAP pipeline between the coastlines of Albania and Italy, crossing the Adriatic Sea.

"We are proud to be able to contribute to delivering the overall development of the Southern Gas Corridor, linking Azerbaijani resources to their natural consumer market, and supporting the EU and Italy’s strategy of diversifying natural gas import sources.

Saipem is also working with SOCAR outside Azerbaijan: in consortium with Técnicas Reunidas from Spain, GS Engineering & Construction from South Korea, and Itochu from Japan, Saipem has been awarded a contract by SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş. for for the SOCAR Turkey Aegean Refinery (STAR) in Aliaga.

"In Azerbaijan, we contribute to value creation mainly through our input into the local economy by purchasing products and services from local suppliers, paying local taxes, employing Azerbaijani people and contributing to their development through training and capacity building initiatives".

"In Azerbaijan we have a history, we have a present and we greatly count on the future of our company in the country," said Stefano Cao, CEO of Saipem, on the sidelines of the business forum.

