By Kamila Aliyeva

The construction of the Greek section of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will be completed in November, 2018.

This was stated by project director for Greece Katerina Papalexandri during a briefing on the progress of the works in Kastoria, Greek media outlets reported.

“Tests will be carried out by mid-2019, and in 2020 the project will be ready for commercial operation,” she said.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

