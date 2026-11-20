20 November 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has ranked 38th out of 194 countries in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2026, climbing 36 places compared to 2024.

According to the report published on November 19, the country's overall score increased by 16.3 percent to reach 0.8847, placing Azerbaijan in the "Very High EGDI" category.

Azerbaijan has also been included in the V3 subgroup, alongside countries such as Austria, Japan, Canada and Israel.

The most significant progress was recorded in the field of online services. Azerbaijan climbed from 67th to 11th place globally, surpassing several developed countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Norway.

In the Online Service Index, Azerbaijan shared 10th place with Estonia, while ranking first worldwide in the institutional framework component.

The results highlight Azerbaijan's substantial progress in digital government development and the expansion of online public services over the past two years.

The country's improved standing in the UN ranking reflects advances in digital transformation and the development of a more accessible and efficient system of public service delivery.