Heydar Aliyev Foundation vice-presidents attend Zero Waste Museum opening at COP31 in Antalya [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 21:06 (UTC+04:00)

The Zero Waste Museum was inaugurated in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 12 as part of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), highlighting international efforts to promote sustainable consumption, resource conservation and waste reduction.

Vice-Presidents of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Alyona Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony alongside spouses of heads of state and government participating in COP31, representatives of international organisations and members of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste.

The museum was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the participants.

Established by Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation within the framework of COP31, the museum presents the development of the Zero Waste Project, launched in 2017, and its expansion from a national initiative into an internationally promoted environmental movement.

The exhibition focuses on the importance of extending the useful life of everyday objects, preserving natural resources and reducing the amount of waste generated through consumption.

Its central objective is to raise public awareness of sustainable practices and encourage individuals and communities to adopt more responsible approaches to resource use.

The museum also highlights the broader development of the zero-waste concept, which seeks to minimise waste generation through reuse, recycling and more efficient management of materials.

Beyond its role as an exhibition space during COP31, the initiative is intended to serve as a model for promoting zero-waste practices internationally.

According to the information presented at the opening, the experience developed through the museum is expected to be shared with other countries to support the wider adoption of sustainable waste management approaches.

The participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's vice-presidents in the ceremony took place amid broader international discussions at COP31 on environmental protection, climate action and sustainable development.