MFA congratulates Türkiye on Republic Day

29 October 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Türkiye on the occasion of Republic Day.

The message was published on the ministry’s official account on the social media platform X.

"29 October – On the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, we sincerely and wholeheartedly congratulate the brotherly Turkish people and state.

On this historic day, we also remember with profound respect the esteemed memory of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as well as the martyrs who gave their lives for the country's freedom and independence.

Happy Republic Day of Türkiye!" the statement reads.

The Republic of Türkiye was proclaimed on October 29, 1923, during a session of the Turkish parliament held in Ankara.