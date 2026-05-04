Inter-Parliamentary Union secretary general pays tribute in Baku during official visit

4 May 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

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The Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Martin Chungong, visited Baku on May 4, where he paid tribute to the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Chungong first visited the Alley of Honor, where he respectfully commemorated Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his grave.

As part of his official program, the IPU Secretary General also visited Victory Park, where he laid flowers at the monument dedicated to Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War and the memory of fallen servicemen.

He was briefed on the significance of Victory Park, which was established to preserve the historical memory of what Azerbaijan describes as its wartime victory and to honor the country’s martyrs.

During the visit, Chungong was accompanied by Teymur Tagiyev, Head of the Secretariat of the Milli Majlis, as well as other officials.