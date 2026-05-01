President Ilham Aliyev awards Adalat Farajov with "Labor" Order
Adalat Farajov has been awarded the 2nd Class "Labor" Order, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Farajov was awarded the mentioned order for his long-term fruitful activity in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.
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