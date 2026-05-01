President Ilham Aliyev awards Adalat Farajov with "Labor" Order

1 May 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Farajov was awarded the mentioned order for his long-term fruitful activity in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Adalat Farajov has been awarded the 2nd Class "Labor" Order, AzerNEWS reports.

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