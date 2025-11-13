New Head of Kurdamir District Executive Authority Elshan Hasanli officially introduced

13 November 2025 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On November 13, Elshan Nazim oglu Hasanli, newly appointed as Head of the Kurdamir District Executive Authority by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was formally introduced to the staff by Zeynal Nagdaliyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues, Azernews reports.

During the introduction ceremony, Zeynal Nagdaliyev delivered a speech in which he conveyed the instructions and recommendations of the Head of State.

In his remarks, Elshan Hasanli expressed his gratitude for the confidence and trust placed in him by the President of Azerbaijan.