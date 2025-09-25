President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze
On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.
The head of state congratulated Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on his birthday, wishing him good health and continued success in his endeavors.
Irakli Kobakhidze expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani leader for his attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Georgia noted that relations between their countries are characterized by friendship and strategic partnership, and exchanged views on the development of cooperation across various areas.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!