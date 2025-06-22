FM Bayramov meets with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister during OIC Summit

22 June 2025 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

On June 22, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.

The discussion focused on issues stemming from the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as various aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Both sides expressed agreement on the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and contacts, emphasizing the significance of the Pakistani Prime Minister’s recent visit to Azerbaijan in May, and the discussions held between the two countries’ leaders during meetings in Lachin.

It was noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit in July and its upcoming chairmanship of the OIC starting in 2026 present new opportunities to enhance partnership within multilateral frameworks.

The meeting also highlighted how ongoing political dialogue positively influences cooperation across other sectors, with economic, trade, investment, energy security, transportation, and other promising fields reviewed as areas for collaboration.

Attention was given to recent regional developments, with serious concerns expressed over the security situation triggered by the Israel-Iran conflict, and the necessity of resolving the dispute through diplomatic means was underlined.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral matters of mutual interest.