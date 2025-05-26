ANAMA: nearly 1,800 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs in liberated territories

26 May 2025 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released its latest weekly update on demining operations carried out in the country’s liberated territories between May 19 and May 25, 2025.

According to information provided to Azernews by ANAMA, clearance efforts across the regions of Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan resulted in the discovery of 80 anti-personnel mines, 52 anti-tank mines, and 683 unexploded ordnance (UXO).

In total, 1,798.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safe return of residents and the restoration of infrastructure in the formerly occupied regions.