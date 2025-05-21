Azerbaijani authorities thwart cyberattacks claimed by hacker group

21 May 2025 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The hacker group "Arabian Ghost" has claimed responsibility for cyberattacks targeting several information resources in Azerbaijan, including government websites, Azernews reports, citing the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security (SCIS).

“For your information, cyberattacks against state institutions are monitored around the clock by the SCIS and are neutralized through the measures we have implemented. Although cyberattacks continue, no disruptions or breaches in government information systems have been recorded,” the SCIS said in a statement.

The agency urged both citizens and government institutions to remain vigilant in matters of cybersecurity, report any suspicious activity immediately, and enhance their protective measures.

It was also noted that the official website of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Agency’s Computer Incident Response Center [https://www.cert.gov.az] provides up-to-date information and cybersecurity recommendations.