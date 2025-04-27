Iran's Pezeshkian: Together we can build a better life for our peoples

27 April 2025 23:54 (UTC+04:00)

Cooperation Across Various Sectors Can Strengthen Azerbaijan-Iran Relations.

According to Azernews, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, said during an interview with AzTV (Azerbaijan's state television company) that cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in various fields could contribute significantly to the relations between the two countries.

The Iranian President emphasized that the areas of cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan are broad:

"What should two neighboring and brotherly nations do? We can utilize all our existing potentials and capabilities — in the economic, industrial, scientific, and other fields — to strengthen our ties.

We foresee no limitations on the areas of cooperation between the two countries. Of course, building stronger ties between parliaments would be a step forward. Strengthening relations between universities and academic staff could be another important step."

Pezeshkian added:

"We can also cooperate in healthcare, treatment, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment. From the perspectives of industry, trade, and joint projects, we can take mutual steps. Cultural and sports collaborations can also contribute to strengthening our relations," he emphasized.

The Iranian President also touched upon the broader Tehran-Baku relations:

"We feel no sense of estrangement in our relations with Azerbaijan. I am confident that this will be reflected in my meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

I am very pleased to be visiting Azerbaijan, because we do not consider it a foreign country; we do not feel like strangers there.

We share a common history, although today a border separates us. As peoples, we have shared each other's sorrows and joys. We were very close brothers in the past, and we will remain so in the future," Pezeshkian emphasized.

President Pezeshkian also highlighted the possibility of establishing healthy and strong relations between Iran and Azerbaijan across various sectors.

He noted that there are numerous opportunities for cooperation between the two nations:

"As neighbors, we can help each other significantly. What should two neighboring and brotherly nations do? We must join hands and build healthy relationships between our countries.

We can establish ties between our universities and discuss expanding trade relations during our meetings."

He added:

"We are relatives across both sides. Facilitating travel between us will contribute greatly. Therefore, we must open the roads to each other, offer assistance, and create a peaceful and prosperous life for both our peoples," the Iranian President concluded.