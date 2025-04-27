Azerbaijani delegation participates in Turkic World Cultural Forum [PHOTOS]

27 April 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 4th International Bakshi Art Festival and the 2nd Turkic World Cultural Forum have been held in the ancient city of Khiva, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The festival is organized by Uzbekistan Culture Ministry under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO.

A delegation from Azerbaijan, led by Culture Minister Adil Karimli, participated in the festival and forum.

In his opening speech at the festival, Uzbek Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov noted that international festivals, competitions, and conferences organized in brother countries in recent years contribute to ensuring the spiritual unity of our peoples, preserving our common values, and further strengthening cultural ties.

Minister Nazarbekov mentioned that the first Turkic World Cultural Forum, held in October 2023 in Shusha, Azerbaijan, played a significant role in deepening our friendly relations and raising cooperation to a new level.

Speaking about the 4th International Bakshi Art Festival, the minister emphasized the important work being done in Uzbekistan to preserve, develop, and promote bakshi art (the art of storytelling with music), a beautiful and rare example of oral folk creativity. He stated that this festival, held every two years, is a significant event for the preservation and promotion of this ancient art.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli stated that the relationship between the two brother countries is currently experiencing a renaissance in the field of culture, just as in other areas.

He stressed the importance of holding the forum under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO, as well as the partnership of Turkic cooperation organizations, saying:

"Today, the city of Khiva not only hosts another prestigious event but also brings together international organizations, state institutions, academic circles, cultural figures, and media representatives committed to preserving, protecting, and promoting the common values of the Turkic world on an international level. We believe that the discussions held in the forum and the decisions made will make a significant contribution to deepening cultural cooperation in the Turkic world and strengthening our unity."

He pointed out that in the past two years, the city of Shusha, which has served as the cultural capital of the Turkic and Islamic world, successfully hosted the first Turkic World Cultural Forum in 2023.

"The first forum brought together cultural institutions from the cooperation organizations of the Turkic world and participating states, creating a platform for discussing and solving common problems in relevant fields. Our intellectuals and specialists from various fields held discussions around three important topics: common cultural heritage, language, and creative industries, leading to innovative solutions for the future of our culture. At the first forum, the Turkic World Cultural Route project was presented for the first time with the support of the International Turkic Academy, the first meeting of leaders in the field of cultural heritage was held, and the establishment of the Turkic Animation Association was discussed. It is gratifying that our joint initiative has also received the appreciation of our heads of state. During the 11th Summit of the Turkic States Organization held in Bishkek last November, our leaders emphasized the importance of holding the II Turkic World Cultural Forum in 2025.

I am confident that the sustainable cultural cooperation format that began in Shusha and continues in the brother city of Khiva will open new horizons for us," said Adil Karimli.

The minister emphasized that the main principle of the national cultural policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is to deepen cooperation with Turkic states, organizations, and peoples, as well as to jointly promote our common values: "President Ilham Aliyev's words 'Our family is the Turkic world' have become a guiding motto for all state institutions in Azerbaijan, including the Ministry of Culture. In addition, during the informal summit of the Turkic States Organization held in Shusha last July, President Ilham Aliyev's statement that 'the 21st century should be the era of development for the Turkic world' is the main goal and principle of our activities."

It was noted that the contributions made by brother countries to the restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories serve as a vivid example of respect for our common historical and cultural heritage.

The construction of the Mirza Ulughbek Secondary School No. 1 in Fuzuli by Uzbekistan, the establishment of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center by Kazakhstan, and the ongoing construction of a secondary school in the village of Khıdırlı in Agdam, initiated by the Kyrgyz Republic, are genuine manifestations of brotherhood and solidarity. Such projects serve not only infrastructure needs but also contribute to the reconstruction of the common memory of the Turkic world.

At the end of his speech, the minister wished success for the festival and the forum.

Other speakers also emphasized the importance of both events for the unity and cooperation of the Turkic world, highlighting the necessity of the continuous organization of such cultural projects.