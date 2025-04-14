Turkish delegation from Kayseri visits Garabagh amid Reconstruction Efforts [PHOTOS]

14 April 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A high-level delegation from the Republic of Türkiye's Kayseri province is currently visiting Azerbaijan. The delegation includes city officials, mayors, rectors of higher education institutions, leaders of political parties’ Kayseri branches, and members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly elected from Kayseri, Azernews reports.

The delegation has visited Khankendi, Garabagh University, and the town of Khojaly as part of their official program.

The guests were welcomed by representatives of the Presidential Special Envoy’s Office based in Khankendi.

During their visit, the delegation observed ongoing reconstruction efforts in the city, beginning with a tour of Victory Square. They then proceeded to Garabagh University, where they held a meeting with students.

Later, the delegation traveled to Khojaly District to get acquainted with the construction and restoration work being carried out in the area.

It is worth noting that a sister city agreement has been signed between Shusha, Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, and Kayseri, one of Türkiye’s most historic cities.